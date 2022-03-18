Thomas Tuchel isn’t thinking about becoming the next Manchester United manager

Manchester United’s next manager seems unlikely to be Thomas Tuchel despite links continuing to grow.

Chelsea are currently going through some uncertain times with a change in ownership and potentially a new board.

This type of situation is something a manager doesn’t want to go through and leaves a lot of unanswered questions.

The German coach joined Chelsea after his sacking from Paris Saint-Germain at the start of 2021. He went on to win the Champions League in his first season at the club.

He also reached the final of the FA Cup and completely changed the mentality of his squad.

In recent interviews, Tuchel claimed that the current situation isn’t great for him and the squad and that it has placed an excessive amount of pressure on his life in London.

This has led to numerous reports linking Tuchel to a move to Manchester as space will become available in the summer once Ralf Rangnick’s six-month stay comes to an end.

According to Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, despite United’s interest, Tuchel feels at home at Chelsea and his family want to stay in London.

Update #Tuchel: Yes, #MUFC is interested due to the uncertain future of Chelsea. They have inquired about him. But: Tuchel loves the club, he wants to stay at #CFC, his family is happy in London. He doesn’t think about a move to Manchester United actually. @SkySportNews @Sky_Marc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 17, 2022

Many reports are claiming that United will be appointing their next permanent manager before the end of the season.

With the situation at Chelsea set to last for the remainder of this season, it seems incredibly unlikely that Tuchel will be at Old Trafford in the summer.

