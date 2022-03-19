Academy Match Report: Manchester United u23s 3-0 Everton u23s

After the heavy defeat to Leeds on Tuesday, Manchester United’s u23s looked to rebound with strong performance against Everton last night at Old Trafford.

An early chance opened for Charlie Wellens as he drove inside to get on the end of the pull back from Shola Shoretire but his shot was blocked.

It was all United in the opening stages. Everton’s bank of midfielders and defenders sitting deep was proving to be hard to break through.

In the 12th minute, Alvaro Fernandez found an opening and drove through into the box before squaring for Noam Emeran, who took it on the turn and unleashed a shot but couldn’t keep it on target.

United were controlling possession around Everton’s area and Zidane Iqbal looked to test the keeper from distance with a drilled shot which required a strong pair of hands to parry away.

Everton did look to break on the counter at times but were struggling to test Ondrej Mastny.

Their first shot on target came in the 24th minute as Lewis Dobbin cut in from the left but it was a tame effort straight at Mastny.

Seconds later the match was stopped for an unusual occurrence as someone had thrown up on the pitch and it needed to be cleaned up.

After a few minutes, the action was back on and Emeran broke through into the Everton box after nutmegging the defender but the out rushing keeper dived across and got a hand to stop the Frenchman’s squared pass.

Emeran had a chance with a free kick from 20 yards and looked to pick out the top left corner but it sailed just wide of the post.

The dying minutes of the first half saw Dobbin slip it through to Everton’s number 9, Thomas Cannon, on the left and the striker worked the ball onto his right boot to fire a high shot, forcing Mastny to tip it the bar, leaving it level at the break.

The second half saw United to continue their dominance in possession and it finally paid off when they took the lead in the 59th minute through Charlie Savage with his father watching in the stands.

Emeran cut in from the left and laid off for the Welsh midfielder 20 yards out to open his body and slot into the bottom left corner.

It was Emeran’s last involvement as he was subbed off for the recent Argentina call-up, Alejandro Garnacho.

The Spain-born winger would make an immediate impact, helping United to double their lead. Savage won United possession with a strong tackle which allowed Hannibal Mejbri to break into space and slide it to Garnacho down the left, who drilled it across the box for D’Mani Mellor to sidefoot into the goal.

Minutes later and Garnacho looked to add another after some great dribbling across the edge of the box to open up the space for the shot, but the keeper parried and jumped on the rebound to deny the prowling Mellor.

Garnacho caused trouble again shortly after as he latched onto a poor clearance from the Everton keeper and broke through the left side before lashing a shot over the bar.

A brilliantly worked team goal gave sealed the match for United in the 83rd minute. Fernandez drifted inside and Hannibal picked him out with a splitting pass and the fullback flicked it to Garnacho on the left. A low driven cross found Shoretire in the area for another deft flick to perfectly set up Mellor to strike for his second.

The dying seconds saw an opening for Garnacho to get on the scoresheet as he was played in free on the left by Hannibal but the winger couldn’t lift it over the keeper and the final score would remain 3-0.

United: Mastny, Wellens, Bennett, Hardley, Fernandez, Savage (Hansen-Aaroen 72), Iqbal (Svidersky 72), Shoretire, Hannibal, Emeran (Garnacho 61), Mellor

Unused subs: Vitek, Fredricson

Read our player ratings for this game here.