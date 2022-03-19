Aurelien Tchouameni wants Premier League move with Man United facing three-way battle

Manchester United could be set for a three-way battle with rivals Liverpool and Manchester City for the signature of France star Aurélien Tchouaméni this summer.

The Red Devils are desperate to add a quality holding midfield player to their squad and Tchouaméni is seen as one of the finest young players in the world in that position.

The 22-year-old already has seven caps for France and was eye-catchingly impressive at last summer’s Euros.

Reports had linked him with a move to Real Madrid, but Spanish outlet AS claims that he is no longer on los Blancos’ agenda, with a move to the Premier League the player’s preferred next step.

‘The Monaco midfielder is moving away from Real Madrid’s plans.

‘[Real] have followed the player and agree that he could be the perfect replacement for Casemiro, but the next step is the one that the club must take.

‘Its strategic decisions and those of the next winter market point to the forward line, with Kylian Mbappé in the first place and Erling Haaland if a series of complicated, but still possible conditions arise.

‘The Monaco midfielder is aiming for the Premier League. There are several teams that have knocked on his door with juicy offers involved.

‘Monaco is a selling club and it would not be surprising if Tchouameni was transferred to the highest bidder this summer.

‘The two teams from Manchester and Liverpool have made enquiries and the player himself would not see the option badly.

‘Juve[ntus], a team that needs a brutal change, are also interested but cannot compete and the player is not considering Serie A.’

United have a tough task on their hands in fending off the two leading clubs in English football to land their man, especially if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

What they may have in their favour is the willingness to outbid their rivals both in terms of transfer fee and salary, and the ability to offer an immediate place in the starting lineup.

Liverpool already have Fabinho in the defensive midfield role and City have Rodri and Fernandinho, although the latter’s best years are behind him as he will be 37 years old when the new season kicks off in August.