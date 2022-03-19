Eduardo Camavinga: Real Madrid rejected Manchester United’s €70 million transfer bid in January

Real Madrid reportedly rejected a €70 million bid from Manchester United for Eduardo Camavinga in the last transfer window.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils submitted the offer for the midfielder in January when he was struggling for game time, but the La Liga giants refused the offer.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti was adamant that the 19 year old was an integral part of the club’s future.

In a recent press conference ahead of the game against Mallorca he said:

“His position is very clear. For us and for him. Camavinga is the present and also the future of the club.”

“The day that Modric, Casemiro, Kroos are older, we have players like Camavinga, Valverde, Antonio Blanco as a replacement for these legends.”

The Frenchman is one of the brightest prospects across Europe and has attracted interest from a host of clubs.

He started the season slowly but has finally found his feet and is starting to look like the player everyone saw in France.

United are said to be in the market for a midfielder this summer, and Camavinga would have been a great option.

It would now be near impossible to get him out of Madrid, and United will be looking at other options.

AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni is a name that has been recently linked to United and who has a similar profile.

However, the Red Devils face stiff competition from Manchester City and Liverpool for the 22 year old midfielder.