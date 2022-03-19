Manchester United target Erik ten Hag tipped to leave from Ajax

Manchester United fans have been told what they could potentially expect Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to do.

Those in charge at Old Trafford are believed to have the Dutch manager on their shortlist for new permanent manager.

• Erik ten Hag, will he stay?@MikeVerweij: “No.. no I don’t think so. Because he was not much involved in the return of Huntelaar to the technical area of the club. From that you can draw the conclusion that Ten Hag is not a key factor for the structure of next season." pic.twitter.com/xnCesF7vIe — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) March 18, 2022

– @MikeVerweij: "I think Erik ten Hag already made an agreement with Overmars that – should an opportunity arrive – he will be allowed to leave, and I believe Van der Sar will respect that." pic.twitter.com/nfyuEzPcOZ — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) March 18, 2022

– @MikeVerweij: "The club that is mentioned a lot now is Manchester United, and I think that when a club like Manchester United comes knocking you want to go there, even when it's a mess." pic.twitter.com/Vk7UyOjQhU — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) March 18, 2022

Journalist Mike Verweij, who’s often trusted with Dutch-related news, appears to be leaning to Ten Hag departing Ajax.

His reasoning is tied to Klaas Jan Huntelaar and how the former striker was hired as the new technical director.

If Ten Hag didn’t have much of a say in such a decision then it’s natural to assume he wasn’t involved because the club don’t expect him to stay for long.

Verweij also believes Ten Hag had an agreement in place already that should a good opportunity arrive then he will be allowed to leave.

Ajax have always treated their employees well so it’s no surprise if they don’t look to block any potential departures.

Fans will be delighted to hear that Ten Hag could still be interested in the United job regardless of how chaotic or messy it looks from the outside.

The hope is that the structure can be put in place so he can succeed should he or any manager for that matter come in.