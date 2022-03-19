Player ratings: Manchester United u23s 3-0 Everton u23s

Manchester United’s u23s impressed with a convincing victory over Everton last night in their first match at Old Trafford of the season. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Ondrej Mastny – 7 – A clean sheet for the Czech keeper who dealt with the few chances Everton created with ease.

Charlie Wellens – 6.5 – Was strong going forward in the early parts of the match, linking well with Noam Emeran and creating openings down the right. But was troubled defensively at times by Lewis Dobbin’s pacey dribbling.

Rhys Bennett – 7.5 – A no nonsense performance and put his body on the line on more than one occasion to make important clearances.

Bjorn Hardley – 8 – Whether it was rushing into intercept passes high up the pitch or racing back to deal with long balls, he was doing it all. Everton couldn’t get anything past him and the security he offered allowed Alvaro Fernandez to get up the pitch.

Alvaro Fernandez – 8.5 – Involved in the second and third goals, his attacking drive to start attacks was so important to the side. As calm and collected on the ball as ever and wasn’t troubled at all defensively.

Charlie Savage – 8.5 – A great performance from the midfielder on the ball and defensively, capped off with a well taken goal which was so important in giving United the lead. Also kick started the second goal with a fantastic tackle to win possession.

Zidane Iqbal – 7 – A promising first half with a lot of good link up play in tight areas to break down Everton’s compact defense but faded in the second half.

Shola Shoretire – 7.5 – A solid performance with smart play when involved including a clever flick to find Mellor on the third goal. But could perhaps look to impose himself a bit more.

Hannibal Mejbri – 8.5 – Found it hard in the first half to find the spaces but as Everton opened up he made them pay with driving runs and penetrating passes which led to the second and third goals.

Noam Emeran – 7.5 – A lively performance with direct dribbling and caused a lot of trouble including an assist on the first.

D’Mani Mellor – 8.5 – Another brace, the third since his return from loan. Not only did he score two but his incredible work rate was evident from his pressing at the front and also his willingness to track back to his own goal too.

Substitutes

Alejandro Garnacho – 8 – Immediately made in impact off the bench putting crosses for the second and third goals and could have easily scored one himself on another day.

Martin Svidersky – 6 – Came on late and kept it simple in the midfield.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 6 – Had a few nice touches on the ball but not enough time to make a considerable impact.

Our match report for this game can be read here.

