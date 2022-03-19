Home » Rumours suggest Jesse Lingard could be heading to Italy in summer

Rumours suggest Jesse Lingard could be heading to Italy in summer

by Zoe Hodges
written by Zoe Hodges

Jesse Lingard is out of contract at the end of this season and will be a free agent. Rumours have now begun about where he will go next.

Lingard has started just one Premier League game this season and looked to move away from the club in January but talks between United and interested clubs broke down.

Now, sports journalist Nicolo Schira, has linked Lingard with a move to Italy with AC Milan and AS Roma reportedly interested.

He tweeted saying, “Jesse Lingard will leave Manchester United as a free agent in summer. West Ham and Newcastle want to sign him and pushing to try to convince him. He has also been offered to AC Milan and AS Roma.”

Lingard’s most successful season at United was under Jose Mourinho in 2017/18 so a move to Roma, who are managed by the Portuguese, may be a desirable move for the 29 year old.

However, a photo circulating on social media of Lingard posing with ex-United player Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who currently plays for AC Milan has sparked murmurs of a possible move to the club who currently sit top of Serie A.

If he decides to stay in the Premier League, both West Ham and Newcastle are reportedly still interested.

Last season, Lingard spent time on loan with West Ham and excelled at the club but it was reported that United wouldn’t let him go this January due to West Ham being direct rivals of United in the race for fourth place.

He made 16 appearances for the club and scored 9 goals whilst at the London club in 2021.

Newcastle United were keen to sign him in January but the deal fell through on the final day of the transfer window.

Which club Lingard will eventually go to remains unclear but it’s highly unlikely he will be in Manchester next season.

