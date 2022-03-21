Anthony Martial under fire at Sevilla after Europa League exit

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial is facing fierce criticism after Sevilla’s abrupt exit from the Europa League.

The Frenchman joined the Spanish side in January on a six-month loan deal in a bid to earn move game time before the next manager is appointed at his parent club.

So far, he has appeared in eight games, scoring once. Three of his appearances have come in the Europa League.

However, last week after winning the first leg 1-0, his team was knocked out by Premier League side West Ham United.

Martial started from the bench in the opening leg but was given the go-ahead to start in the second, where he failed to make an impact with the Andalusians eventually conceding twice to be knocked out of European competition.

This provoked fierce criticism from the fans, who expected the club to reach the final as they do in most seasons they compete in this competition.

According to Sport Witness, Martial is one of the players fans are criticising after the disastrous performance last week.

The whole team failed to connect with their opposition as they continued to look lost throughout the game, including the United star.

Injuries and lack of form from the other forwards have allowed Martial to jump right in for the Spanish side and start in some league matches.

However, he hasn’t been able to provide the attacking threat he once showed at United and has scored just one goal in all competitions despite playing eight games.

A couple of Spanish outlets have risen issues regarding the 26-year-old while mentioning what he was originally loaned in for.

Diario de Sevilla mentions that ‘much more is expected’ of the Frenchman, noting that he only has ten more league games to participate in before the end of the season.

The article goes on to say that the striker ‘ran out of gas’ after having a good start to the game.

ABC Sevilla says Martial was ‘signed for nights’ like the Europa League second leg but ‘didn’t show up’ for the occasion.

They continue to say that he was ‘erratic, obfuscated in his driving and not looking in front of goal’ throughout the 90 minutes (translated quotes via Sport Witness).

United fans will be hoping that the striker can find a bit of form before his return to the club after a disappointing couple of seasons beforehand.

