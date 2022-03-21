Mauricio Pochettino wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain beyond this season amid interest from Manchester United, according to a new report.

The Argentinian has been heavily linked with a move back to the Premier League and is said to be a top target alongside Erik ten Hag.

Pochettino managed Southampton before making the move to Tottenham Hotspur, where he was sacked a couple of months after taking his side to the Champions League final.

According to Get French Football News, L’Equipe is reporting that the manager wants to stay at PSG in the wake of their Champions League exit vs. Real Madrid.

However, he will only stay if certain conditions are met.

Pochettino’s contract runs out at the end of next season with a move back to the Premier League with Spurs, if Antonio Conte leaves the club, or Man United on the table.

In a pre-match conference before PSG’s run-in with Monaco, the Argentine turned away a question on his future.

Instead, he insisted that his sole focus was finishing the current season with the club set to make a decision at the end of the season.

Another question was then asked about his future and this was where he hinted that he wanted to stay at the club if he was given more of a say over transfers.

“With the club, we have to find the best way to work together. That means understanding we need to align our ideas, our project, our methods,” he said.

“There are lots of questions which need to be looked at so that a staff like us and a club like PSG have similar ideas and visions”.

PSG sit in first place in Ligue 1 this season with a 12 point advantage over second-placed Marseille.

Given the fact that his job is reportedly hanging in the balance, with Zinedine Zidane waiting in the wings, Pochettino is showing some front in making demands at this stage.

The Red Devils could announce the appointment of their next permanent manager in the next couple of weeks, according to tier one journalist David Ornstein.

