Ralf Rangnick’s future consultancy role explained by Sky sources

Ralf Rangnick’s future role at Manchester United is unlikely to be as sporting director, according to a new report.

The German was appointed as interim manager of the club until the end of the season, at which point he will move into a two-year consultancy role.

As the season draws closer to an end, speculation has started to mount in regard to the new position but according to Sky Sports, it is not likely to be one that is close to the team.

Sky ‘s Melissa Reddy reports that while the precise nature of the role has not been defined, it is ‘not envisaged to be very hands-on’.

Reddy also claims that ‘no meetings have taken place as yet with the interim manager regarding the design of his future position, which comes into effect on June 1.

‘United’s hierarchy took the decision to put strategic planning on hold to allow Rangnick full focus on trying to salvage the season through coaching,’ she said.

‘It is understood [that chief executive officer Richard] Arnold is invested in widening the brains trust at the club and is keen to have Rangnick’s “knowledge on tap” until 2024.

‘But his core expertise – structurally overhauling a club and implementing sustainable, successful methodology – has so far gone unused.

‘That is on account of the state of play when he was appointed … as well as a lack of time due to a stacked schedule.

‘The notion Rangnick could operate as a loose version of a sporting director, helping John Murtough and Darren Fletcher knit a solid strategy behind the scenes, has been labelled “hugely unlikely.”

‘Sources have intimated his role in all probability will be centered around sharing insights on innovation, scouting and linking the club with bright football minds rather than fundamentally altering their set-up.’

Reddy’s sources also claim that there have been dressing room leaks during Rangnick’s tenure which have been ‘unsavoury’, but that ‘United have a “pretty good idea where the briefings are coming from”.

Rangnick is said to have not retaliated and has handled the situation with honesty and dignity.

The reporter also claims that the 63-year-old will not be heavily involved in choosing the next permanent manager, which is expected to be either Ajax’s Erik ten Hag or PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino, with Spain’s Luis Enrique and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui alternative options.

‘Rangnick has done what has been asked of him, which is to concentrate on coaching,’ the article concludes.