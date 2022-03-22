Anthony Elanga told what his international career path might look like

Manchester United fans have been told Anthony Elanga won’t play from the start for Sweden but will have some role to play.

The young winger has been called up for the senior team for the first time and many were hoping to see if he could have a breakthrough in the same way he did on a club level.

According to Sport Witness, Sweden manager Janne Andersson said: “I do not reason like that. He has said that Sweden applies to him 100%. I trust what he said to me.

“It depends on what role you have in the team. If we’re talking about someone like Anthony, if we were to chase something, we could bring him in. If we defend and counter, then we can use him that way too.

“Will he play from the start? He will not do that, unless anything unforeseen happens, but he can definitely jump in for us.”

Elanga is understood to be elligble for England and Cameroon too so unless Sweden hand him multiple caps, he could still switch sides if he’s not used.

However, as Andersson made clear, he’s been told by the player that his commitments lie with Sweden.

One can assume Elanga’s loyalties would only change if he’s not getting a chance or a look into the Sweden national setup.

However, it looks as though Andersson is keen on using him in certain match situations and will look to ease him into the team.

Elanga’s pace and workrate makes him appealing to use in various match stages so it’s no surprise if he’s brought off the bench.

For instance, when counter-attacking, his workrate will be needed to defend and protect his teammates before using his pace to break quickly and help his team score.