Dean Henderson: Newcastle United interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

According to renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies have shortlisted Henderson as one of their three goalkeeping targets this summer.

Newcastle are interested in Dean Henderson since last January, he’s always been one of three goalkeepers in the list for NUFC. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #NUFC Man United will make a decision about Dean in the summer whether let him go on loan or not. He wants to play as starter next season. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2022

Eddie Howe has identified the position as one of his side’s weaknesses and wants to strengthen it for next season.

Newcastle explored the possibility of signing the Englishman in January before negotiations broke down.

Henderson has only played seven games for United so far this season and he wants to leave for first-team football.

This season, David De Gea‘s stellar form has made it extremely difficult for him to break into the starting eleven.

The 25 year old is said to be frustrated by his situation at United and many expect him to be sold next summer.

However, the arrival of a new manager could change the situation.

He could prefer Henderson’s towering presence in goal as compared to De Gea.

The Spaniard has never been the best off his line and in certain situations commanding his box.

Some fans believe that he does not represent a modern-day goalkeeper and want Henderson to be given a run of games.

For now, United are expected to stick with De Gea as their number one, with Henderson’s exit looking likely this summer.