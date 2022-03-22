Manchester United looking to sign Richarlison in bid to strengthen attack

Manchester United have struggled for a steady supply of goals this season and so attentions have turned towards summer and who might be able to bolster the squad’s attacking force when the transfer market opens.

According to Goal, United have set their sights on Brazilian international Richarlison, who is currently embroiled in a relegation battle at Everton.

The outlet claims that United are ‘weighing up a move’ for the 24-year-old.

On paper, Ralf Rangnick’s side have one of the best attacking line-ups in the world with Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba all capable of providing goals. But it hasn’t quite gone to plan for them this season.

It’s United’s fifth consecutive season without silverware and as they try to reset once more, the young forward is a desirable option for the red side of Manchester.

With Cristiano Ronaldo rumoured to be leaving after just one season back at the club and Edinson Cavani also set to depart, United will need to fill the gap up front.

Mason Greenwood remains unavailable and Marcus Rashford is also thought to be rethinking his position at the club.

However, the Reds aren’t the only ones who are interested in Richarlison. Real Madrid made enquiries about him last year and could once again be keen to sign the striker in this transfer window, especially if they fail to land Erling Haaland.

Barcelona have also been linked with the Everton star.

There will likely be a hefty price tag for the forward even if Everton do get relegated, so time will tell if United make a move for the 24 year old.

United made a move for the striker once before, in the 2020 January transfer window, but the deal did not go through.

Coincidentally, Richarlison explained in an interview this week why the transfer did not take place.

‘There were lots of offers during the season, from Barcelona, from Manchester [United],’ he told los Desimpedidos via The Mirror.

‘But the club opted to keep me in the group and I didn’t want to leave in the middle of the season. It’s bad to leave teammates like this.’

As United will be returning in the summer, there should be no reason why the second bite of the cherry should not be a successful one.

