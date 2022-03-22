Paulo Dybala: Manchester United could move for Argentine playmaker this summer

Manchester United could move for Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala this summer.

The Argentine is expected to leave the Old Lady after a breakdown in contract talks with the club.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Dybala’s agent will now talk to clubs regarding a potential transfer.

The transfer guru tweeted:

‘Juventus director Arrivabene confirms: “We won’t extend Paulo Dybala’s contract. We’re not gonna do any other proposal – the decision has been made”.’

He added that the 28 year old’s contract expires in June, and that he will leave for free.

Inter are said to be one of the clubs extremely interested in the player, along with Atletico Madrid.

Calciomercato mention potential suitors in Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

United were previously linked with the Argentine back in 2019. At the time, the club were desperate to fill the void of a ‘number 10’.

With the signings of Bruno Fernandes, Donny Van de Beek and Jadon Sancho, United don’t need reinforcements in that area of the pitch.

The club must focus on more important issues, like the midfield.

However, Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that United will be looking to bring in a top-class striker.

While he might not be the quintessential number nine that many are hoping for, Dybala would offer a different option as a striker.

He could play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in a two-man strike partnership, or by himself as a false nine.

With no transfer fee required, United could be tempted to take a punt on the 28 year old this summer.