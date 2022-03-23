Two unnamed Premier League clubs register interest in Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is reportedly attracting interest from two unnamed Premier League club amid interest from European giants.

The Frenchman has a contract that runs out at the end of the season and with a couple of months left, more interest is starting to ignite.

Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are the top clubs interested in signing the midfielder with contact still ongoing between the agents and clubs.

Pogba is set to leave Man United for a second time on a free transfer, much like he did back in 2012 when he left for Juventus.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the 29-year-old could stay in England but move to another Premier League team next season.

According to Sky Sports News, no official offer has been made to secure the midfielder on a free transfer but two Premier League clubs have also been in touch with Pogba’s camp.

The 29-year-old is yet to reveal his stance on remaining at Old Trafford beyond this season.

However, no official contract talks have happened since last summer.

It is said that the choice of United’s next permanent manager will have a huge impact on Pogba’s future.

The Frenchman recently opened up in an interview about some rough times throughout his second spell in Manchester.

Pogba discussed going through depression, particularly during Jose Mourinho‘s time in charge.

United fans will be hoping Pogba decides his future in the upcoming weeks as the club look to appoint their next full-time manager.