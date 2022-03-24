Juventus plotting double swoop for Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial

Juventus are plotting a double swoop for two French Manchester United stars this summer, according to a new report.

La Stampa via Calciomercato.it claims that both Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial are in the crosshairs of the Serie A side.

‘[Juventus sporting director Federico] Cherubini could … try a new offensive for the Frenchman, who is looking for redemption and will leave Manchester United in the summer (barring sensational surprises),’ the outlet says.

‘In this case, Juve would try to negotiate a loan with the right of redemption.

‘And at Old Trafford there is also Paul Pogba (contract expiring), who always teases Allegri’s imagination to change gears in midfield.

‘This double ‘free’ blow from United would certainly overturn Juventus’ transfer market and the Tuscan coach’s chessboard for next summer.’

The Old Lady’s interest in Paul Pogba is not news and a return to Turin has been mooted for the 29-year-old for several months.

The two stumbling blocks to the move could be that Pogba is more keen on a move to Spain and that Juve’s salary capping rule would mean that he would have to take a substantial pay cut to join.

On the other hand, if the club want him enough they may be able to offer him other incentives to make up the difference.

As for Martial, given his poor showing on loan at Sevilla, United would probably gladly agree to Juve’s offer. The surprising element of this story is that the Italians would want to take a chance on him after his recent struggles.

A number of United stars have fared well in Serie A after leaving Old Trafford in recent years. Ashley Young, Romelu Lukaku, Chris Smalling and Matteo Darmian have all excelled, which could offer further encouragement to Juve that a swoop for the two France internationals could be a very shrewd piece of business indeed.

Given that Jesse Lingard has also been linked with a free transfer to the same club when his United contract expires, there could be a few familiar faces gracing the Continassa in a couple of months’ time.