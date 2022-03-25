Anthony Elanga says Victor Lindelof is a player he looks up to at Manchester United

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga has revealed he looks up to teammate Victor Lindelof in a post-match interview.

The youngster made his senior debut for Sweden last night as his national side won 1-0 late on in extra time vs. Czech Republic in a World Cup qualifier.

Lindelof captains the side and is said to be a heavy influence on Elanga while playing in Manchester.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a bright start to the year as a footballer, being able to feature for the United first team, ultimately earning a first international call up.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has put a lot of trust in the young attacker right from his appointment after the forward impressed him in training.

Since then, Elanga has made regular appearances from the bench and the starting eleven and even scored in the 1-1 away draw vs. Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Overall, he has made 18 appearances and scored three goals this season after an impressive first start at Wolves at the end of last season, where he scored 13 minutes into the match.

According to Sport Witness, Elanga has revealed his admiration for the centre-back and has revealed that the Swedish captain has given him advice throughout his time at the club.

“I look up to Victor as well; he’s a leader and one that I talk to very, very much,” he told TV4, relayed by Fotboll Skanalen.

“Not only in the national team but in United as well. I hang around him and look up to him.”

“He gives me good tips, and it’s good to have Victor in the national team and the club team because there are two Swedes in United now, so it’s good. It’s very cool.”

It’s good to see that Lindelof is making an important contribution to United’s dressing room and is looking out for his Swedish friend.

Sweden next play Poland next Tuesday with just one more win needed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

