Antonio Rudiger to Manchester United takes a big step closer to becoming reality

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger have been boosted by the news that Bayern Munich have decided not to pursue the centre back.

Rudiger is expected to become a free agent on June 30th after deciding not to continue his career at Stamford Bridge.

The form of United skipper Harry Maguire has been a cause for concern at Old Trafford this season, prompting speculation that the club is in the market for a world class centre back this summer.

Rudiger certainly fits the bill in that regard but reports had suggested he might favour a move back to his home country with Bayern mooted to be keen.

However, according to German transfer guru Christian Falk, the Bavarians have decided against pursuing the 29-year-old.

‘NOT TRUE is That @FCBayern is still interested in @ToniRuediger,’ he tweeted.

‘The Bosses think he is too old for such an investment. For a Transfer he would have to lower his wage demands.’

NOT TRUE ❌ is That @FCBayern is still interested in @ToniRuediger. The Bosses think he is too old for such an investment. For a Transfer he would have to lower his wage demands pic.twitter.com/KgdYkPiM54 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 24, 2022

Falk also offered encouragement for United fans, claiming that the Chelsea man would explore the idea of an Old Trafford move when a new manager arrives.

‘A decision about a future of @ToniRuediger at @ManUtd is difficult. Rüdiger would like to Talk with the new Coach before,’ Falk said.

TRUE✅ a decision about a future of @ToniRuediger at @ManUtd is difficult. Rüdiger would like to Talk with the new Coach before… pic.twitter.com/PuGQQKx2J1 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 24, 2022

The fact that Bayern look to be out of the race does not leave United with a clear run at the player, with the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG still linked with an interest.

Falk confirmed that the player still remains on Los Blancos radar, saying:

‘@ToniRuediger will make no decision before the Matches against @realmadrid about his Future.

‘He hopes on the one hand that the difficult situation at @ChelseaFC will be cleared up. On the other hand: Real ist also still interested.’

TRUE✅ ⁦@ToniRuediger⁩ will make no decision before the Matches against ⁦@realmadrid⁩ about his Future. He hopes on the one hand that the difficult situation at ⁦@ChelseaFC⁩ will be cleared up. On the other hand: Real ist also still interested pic.twitter.com/6SA4udJRsJ — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 24, 2022

Real’s priorities this summer, however, could be Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, which might leave them little time and resources to sign the German.