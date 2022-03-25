Erik ten Hag: Manchester United target wanted by other clubs

Manchester United have been warned they’re not the only club trying to recruit Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

The talented Dutchman appears to be heading to the exit doors this summer despite seemingly leading his current side to the title.

🚨 – There are more clubs that want Erik ten Hag as their manager for next season. [@MikeVerweij] pic.twitter.com/5YnaGGbrw5 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) March 25, 2022

Ten Hag’s attractive football and domination of Dutch football has made him an attractive prospect to many clubs.

He’s also managed to keep a youthful side, blooded youngsters, and come through stronger after rebuilding torn apart sides.

Ajax can be a selling club at times and so that meant that Ten Hag has lost some of his best players multiple times.

His ability to build teams despite that and on a small budget means he’s naturally wanted by many.

Among those who want him is reportedly United and it was no surprise when it was confirmed he had spoken to them.

It’s also equally unsurprising that the moment it was public that he spoke to the Red Devils, rumours have come out saying many clubs want him and those at Old Trafford aren’t his favourites.

Having said that, it’s natural many would be keen on Ten Hag but it’s difficult to see a project that appeals to him more.

After all, all the top clubs are more or less set with their managers and it will take a shocking turn of events to see a club on Manchester United’s level depart ways with their current manager.

Nonetheless, nothing has been made certain of yet and United will have to move swiftly to hire their new manager, whether or not others want him.