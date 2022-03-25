European giants register interest in Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United are under pressure to make a decision on their next managerial choice as European clubs show interest in key targets.

Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are both seen as front runners to replace Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

The Ajax manager is seen as a fan favourite while some members of the dressing room are said to prefer the current Paris Saint-Germain boss.

According to the Daily Mail, United are under immense pressure to get a deal for the next manager over the line as other European clubs register interest.

Ten Hag had an interview on Monday to become the next manager of the Red Devils while Pochettino is believed to have spoken to football director, John Murtough.

The Argentinian is expected to have a formal interview for the managerial spot in the upcoming days.

The outlet reports that United sources claim the process to select a new head coach is progressing but an announcement on the next manager is still weeks away.

The two frontrunners are expected to leave their roles in the summer regardless of what happens in Manchester.

Pochettino has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid and The Mail claims that ‘an approach from the Spanish club may be imminent’.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and are top of the league with a nine-point advantage.

However, it is believed that the Bernabeu bosses are unhappy with the current style of play and are considering a change in manager.

The Mail also claims that Ten Hag has spoken to two other European clubs that play regularly in the Champions League and that one of them has made a firm offer.

Other managerial options are being considered, such as Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui alongside Spain boss Luis Enrique however a move seems unlikely at this stage.

Talks with the football director and technical director Darren Fletcher have been completed, with Richard Arnold holding the final talks with the candidates.

