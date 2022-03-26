Bruno Fernandes agrees new five-year contract at Man United

Bruno Fernandes will sign a five-year contract with Manchester United, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Reports broke earlier in the week that the Portuguese magnifico was close to agreeing a new deal after a breakthrough was reached in negotiations between the player and the club.

And now transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says the deal has been agreed by all parties, with just the paperwork to complete.

‘Bruno Fernandes new contract with Manchester United will be valid for the next five years,’ Romano tweeted this morning.

‘Bruno has already accepted – it’s matter of time to complete the paperworks and sign.’

The happy news confirms earlier reports by Romano himself and from another reliable source, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, who both claimed that an agreement was close.

Whitwell reports that United will double Bruno’s salary from £120,000 to £240,000 per week, bringing him in line with most of the club’s top earners.

The contract will take Fernandes up to the age of 32, which means that effectively he has committed the rest of his peak playing years to Manchester United.

It is a difficult time for United, with many players reported to be considering their futures at the club.

The summer could see the departure of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata, who are at the end of their contracts, plus Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, who are all reported to be unsettled.

Mason Greenwood is also likely to remain unavailable and some reports have also linked Cristiano Ronaldo with a move away.

Against this backdrop, Fernandes’ commitment is admirable, loyal, timely and incredibly welcome.