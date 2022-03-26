Video: Watch Luke Shaw score brilliant England goal

Manchester United star Luke Shaw put in a scintillating shift for his country during England’s clash with Switzerland.

The talented defender hasn’t been at his best this season and hasn’t been able to prove his worth to Ralf Rangnick.

Luke Shaw, what a strike! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d4IC4fChC3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 26, 2022

Shaw had a brilliant campaign last year but struggled to kick on this time around.

The left-back has suffered with injuries, Covid-19, and fatigue after the European Championship in the summer.

The hope is Shaw can return to his best somehow before the season ends as United chase a difficult top-four spot.

Rangnick’s time in charge has been a turbulent one too and that hasn’t helped the team settle or pick up points they should have picked up.

Shaw has gone through his own instabilities too and so it’s natural he hasn’t been at his best just yet.

If the next manager in charge hopes to be successful then using the former Southampton man well will help his chances.

Shaw will need to perform next season as well or else he would have had just one good season at United despite being at the club for a long time.

Louis van Gaal was the man who originally signed him but since then many things have happened and changed.

Shaw’s goal for England was just a reminder to fans of what he brings to the table and it’s clear to see he has a lot to offer.