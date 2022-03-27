Arsenal want to sign Marcus Rashford this summer

Arsenal have become the second club to be linked with a move for unsettled Man United star Marcus Rashford as the forward’s exit from Old Trafford takes a step closer to reality.

Rashford is rumoured to be unhappy under interim manager Ralf Rangnick and has lost his place in the starting line-up on several occasions recently to youngster Anthony Elanga.

A recent report about his disenchantment appeared to have been informed by Rashford’s own camp and his body language on the pitch has been clear for all to see.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have had their own issues with unhappy strikers and lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in the January window.

With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah also out of contract, Mikel Arteta has a dearth of attacking options and The Mirror claims that Rashford is being targeted for a daring summer move.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappé, although those rumours have died down recently after a poor season that has seen him dropped from the England squad by Gareth Southgate.

There are two questions for United in response to a potential bid from Arsenal or any other club.

The first is, are they ready to sell Rashford at a time when they, themselves, are set to be short of attacking options?

Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood will both almost certainly be absent next season, Anthony Martial’s career is on a downward spiral and even Cristiano Ronaldo has been reported to be considering a move.

On the other hand, Rashford’s contract expires in June 2023 and whilst it can be extended by another year, the Red Devils’ hierarchy will not want to be in another situation in a year’s time where they have to sell a player to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

The second question for United is, if they are willing to sell Rashford, what is his market value?

Transfermarkt.com rates the England man at €85 million (£72m), making him the joint 10th most valuable player in the world.

The trusted outlet has shown no depreciation in his value despite his poor form over the course of the last 12 months, and this may be seen as unrealistic in the current climate by would-be buyers.

source: Transfermarkt.com

For their part, United might feel this is undervalued, given his home-grown status, age, international experience and profile.

For all these reasons, a summer departure for the academy graduate looks complicated but ultimately, a lot will depend on who becomes United’s next manager and whether or not Rashford is central to his plans.