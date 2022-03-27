Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba both say they are happier away from Man United

Unhappiness in the Manchester United dressing room would seem to have reached epic proportions if the comments of two top stars this week are to be believed.

Players have been involved in international duty and as such have been interviewed away from the club and given a chance to express themselves about the differences between club and country.

First it was the turn of Paul Pogba, who said before France’s friendly against the Ivory Coast:

‘You have to speak the truth. Yes, it’s true that there have been moments, especially in Manchester, when there was a need for this break to regain this energy, this confidence.’

(Source: Téléfoot via Sport Witness)

Last night, after scoring a superb goal for England in their 2-1 win over Switzerland, Luke Shaw also hinted that he was not enjoying life at Old Trafford.

‘The environment here that Gareth [Southgate] creates, you always enjoy it,’ he told Sky Sports (via The Mail).

‘When I come here it’s about enjoyment and playing games with a smile on my face.

‘It’s always important to feel like you’re wanted and especially here I always feel that. I’m not saying I don’t at United, but especially here, the way things are, I feel wanted and I enjoy my football.’

Reports have also claimed that Dean Henderson, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard have all also expressed dissatisfaction at life at the club.

The amount of player unrest at United would normally be seen as the sign that a manager had lost the dressing room, but it has happened so often now under different coaches that the more the players complain, the more a mirror seems to reflect back on them.

Players have been reported as not being happy with managers Luis Van Gaal, José Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now, interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The next manager is expected to face a difficult challenge in rebuilding a squad devoid of cohesion, confidence and motivation.

Ajax’s Erik ten Hag is the current favourite to take the helm, although his own reputation for control freakery and attention to detail might also not go down well with the whingeing squad.