Match report: Manchester United Women 3-1 Everton Women

Manchester United have beaten Everton 3-1 in a historic match at Old Trafford in the Women’s Super League.

United had to come from behind to clinch victory but it was never in doubt that the Reds would put in a performance worthy of taking the points.

An early chance came for United from a Katie Zelem free kick but it was too close to Sandy McIver.

It was Everton that rained on United’s parade in the opening five minutes though, as (possibly offside) Emslie slotted it past Mary Earps in front of the fans at the Stretford End.

United tried to respond quickly, Russo pressing well won it back on the edge of the box but her shot was tame and easy for MacIver.

Toone had a glorious chance but instead of taking the shot she played it across the face of goal but there was no one running onto it.

Everton barely got out of their half but they were working hard out of possession, making it difficult for United to find options.

When the Toffees did attack their link up play was more clinical than United’s.

But United were dominating possession and pushing for that equaliser. It was die hard United fan Alessia Russo who got one back with a header, following a lovely cross by Batlle.

United started well in the second half, with an attack springing in the first minute.

A chance came too for Toone, who chipped it over the bar.

It felt like only a matter of time before United took the lead.

Sure enough, Martha Thomas was brought down in the box and the ref pointed to the spot. There was pressure on Zelem, but she didn’t waiver as she blasted it past MacIver to put the Reds in the lead.

United were playing much more as a unit in the second and smothered Everton’s attacks.

After the ball pinged around in the box the Barmy Army thought United had made it three but it was ruled offside by the linesman.

Everton made changes and began to grow into the half but it didn’t stifle the chances United had either. Toone was through on goal and danced round the keeper but the assistant referee was quick with her flag.

It was Alessia Russo again who found the net at Old Trafford, rising to nod in a cross from Zelem.

Everton tried to respond and forced a good save from Earps late on but it was the Reds day! They hold on to third spot at the moment.

Team: Earps, Thorisdottir, Blundell, Toone (Boe Risa 89), Thomas (Hanson 72), Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Groenen (Moore 83), Russo (Bruun 89), Batlle