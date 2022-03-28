Man United face stiff competition in pursuit of Benfica’s Darwin Nunez

Manchester United are interested in signing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer, according to a new report.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new striker following Mason Greenwood’s removal from the squad, Edinson Cavani’s impending departure and the lost form of the unsettled pair, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell reports that United’s top target this summer could be Spurs’ Harry Kane, a story we have covered this morning, here.

However, the same reporter also claims that should that pursuit be unsuccessful, the club could turn its attentions to the South American.

‘One alternative that United might look to explore is Benfica’s Nunez,’ Whitwell writes.

‘Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old Uruguayan, who is in a rich vein of form.

‘He has scored 26 goals in 33 games for Benfica this season and has a high-energy style that would suit a pressing team.’

Whilst Whitwell’s sources have told him United will pursue Kane regardless of who becomes the next manager, the same may not be true of Darwin.

However, the suggestion is that he would suit Erik ten Hag’s style of play.

‘Ten Hag got a first-hand view of his abilities as Benfica knocked out Ajax in the Champions League last 16,’ the reporter concludes.

‘Nunez scored the winning goal.’

United will face plenty of competition for the striker’s signature. In addition to Arsenal, West Ham and Newcastle are also readying bids that are expected to be close to the £67 million asking price.

One club that will be watching developments with interest is Spanish outfit Almeria, who stand to receive 20% of any amount over the £20 million Benfica paid them for the star.