Man United will make £100 million move for Harry Kane this summer

Manchester United are gearing up to land Spurs’ Harry Kane this summer regardless of who becomes the club’s next manager.

After starting the season with an enviable array of attacking talent, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, the Red Devils may be left with just one or two of those names, at best, when the 2022/23 season starts.

Their pursuit of Norwegian phenomenon Erling Haaland appears to have ended but Manchester City’s attempts to sign him could pave the way for United to go for City’s target last summer, Kane.

According to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, Spurs CEO Daniel Devy will almost certainly need to sell the England man this summer as his contract enters the last two years.

The reporter also claims that United even started making enquiries about the striker last summer.

‘Woodward was said to have informed Levy of United’s interest in Kane during Manchester City’s pursuit last summer …’ Whitwell writes.

‘… but conceded that any move would have to wait until 2022 due to budgetary constraints after the signing of Sancho.’

‘Sources say Jorge Mendes has been approaching centre-forwards in Europe about switching to Spurs.

‘The Portuguese agent is described as searching for possible replacements should Kane move to United when the window opens.’

Whilst a 29-year-old Kane would still attract an eye-watering sum, it would not be quite as high as the £150 million or so that Levy was quoting City last time around.

‘Sources predict the price for Kane, who is 29 in July, would top £100 million,’ Whitwell claims.

‘There are theories in the industry that if Pep Guardiola takes Erling Haaland to the Etihad, as appears increasingly likely, then the club from the red half of Manchester will feel an added impulse to make their own major acquisition.

‘Kane would fit the bill commercially.

‘The club want Kane, regardless of who is [in] charge next season.’

Ronaldo is now thought to have decided to stay at Old Trafford next season and could form a twin strike partnership with Kane should he arrive.

Whitwell is a very reliable source and buying a player of Kane’s profile would be the kind of move that United’s controlling shareholders, the Glazers, are wont to do because of the commercial value.

One issue that may bode against United is that they may not be able to offer Champions League football and if Spurs were to qualify, that could even pursuade him to sign a new deal at Tottenham.

This is therefore a story that almost certainly has a lot of substance to it, despite its sensational nature.