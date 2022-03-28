Napoli slap £83m asking price on Manchester United target Victor Osimhen

Manchester United have been linked to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen but could be priced out of a move this summer.

The Peoples Person recently reported United’s initial interest in signing the talented footballer in the next transfer window.

The 23-year-old scored 15 goals in his debut season in Italy and this season he has managed to find the net 15 times in all competitions.

According to The Sun, United want the striker this summer, with Arsenal also rumoured to be interested in the forward after releasing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

However, both clubs look set to be priced out of a move for the Nigerian striker as Napoli have slapped an £83m asking price for any potential transfer to be successful.

United are set to lose Edinson Cavani once his contract has expired in June after renewing last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial’s future are all uncertain, with the club potentially losing more than one striker this summer.

With little attacking depth remaining, it seems likely that a striker will be on the key list of additions for the summer transfer window.

Osimhen would be a perfect signing for the long term considering his age and his goal-scoring form.

United have signed plenty of strikers over the past couple of seasons but it hasn’t quite worked out the way fans would have liked.

Cavani and Ronaldo have scored important goals for the club lately but are past their peak and are not long-term solutions.

Osimhen has attracted interest from more European clubs, such as Real Madrid, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United.

With such a high asking price, it seems unlikely that any club will be willing to pay such a high fee for a youngster.

The outlet concludes by noting that Napoli’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis is known for driving a hard bargain, as United fans will remember after the club’s failed pursuit of defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

