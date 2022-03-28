Spain boss Luis Enrique dismisses Manchester United links

Manchester United target and Spain boss Luis Enrique has seemingly ruled himself out of the Old Trafford gig.

The former Barcelona man has been linked with the job at United after reportedly being put on a five-man shortlist.

🗣 Luis Enrique on #mufc links: "I will be in Qatar with Spain because I have given my word and there is nothing that makes me more excited than representing my country in the World Cup; later, we'll see." [AS] — UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 (@UtdDistrict) March 28, 2022

However, it appears as though Enrique has no interest in moving to United or any club for that matter, at least for the foreseeable future.

The World Cup that’s set to played later on in the year in Qatar is the first time the tournament is held in winter.

It makes sense that Enrique has no interests in leaving his country high and dry now with not long left.

United were said to have interviewed Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino but are being thorough in their process.

No decisions have been made and they will reportedly continue going through all their candidates.

Enrique’s time at Barcelona was full of success and naturally made him an appealing option for the Manchester United job.

Some even suggested Ralf Rangnick could continue in his interim role until the World Cup was over to allow Enrique to join the club after.

However, it seems a bit of a stretched rumour as the club are unlikely to want to leave their situation up in the air for much longer.

This is particularly because of the amount of upheaval expected this summer, with numerous players set to depart and new signings being targeted.