Wayne Rooney’s dream is to one day manage Manchester United

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed his dream to manage the club one day in the future.

The current Derby County manager is struggling in a relegation battle in the Championship.

However, it has been fairly impressive to watch his team’s determination to stay up after the huge points-deduction given to them earlier on in the season.

The former striker retired last year to become permanent manager of the club after a short spell as player-interim head coach.

The Sun reports that the 36-year-old has a dream to become a future Man United manager.

This comes after turning down Everton’s approach to have an interview for the vacant manager position, which Frank Lampard later took.

In a recent interview, Rooney admitted why he turned down the approach to make the step up into the Premier League.

“The whole reason in me going into management is Manchester United. I got offered the job interview for the Everton job.”

“I want to be Manchester United manager. I know I am not ready now but I have to plan everything I do to make sure one day it will happen.”

United’s greatest ever goalscoring machine becoming manager of the club one day would be a dream for many fans who grew up watching Rooney.

Some fans are already impressed with his contribution to the Derby team this season after picking up important points against tough sides.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are set to appoint their next permanent manager in the upcoming weeks after Ralf Rangnick’s six-month stay comes to an end in June.

Rooney will be hoping his chance will come to take on the important role the next time a managerial vacancy opens at the club.

