Academy Match Report: Blackburn u18s 4-1 Manchester United u18s

Manchester United’s u18s were in action with a midweek daytime kick off again, as they finally took on Blackburn Rovers after several postponed matches.

Blackburn took the lead early in the 9th minute through Harrison Wood, who collected the ball from a throw-in and turned and cut inside before smashing it across the box and off the far post into the goal.

Moments later United looked to hit back with Joe Hugill holding up the ball at the edge of the box before laying off for Omari Forson cutting in from the right, but he couldn’t gather his feet and stumbled as he shot.

A long ball from Ethan Ennis in the 23rd found Hugill running in behind. The striker rounded the keeper with a bit of luck as the ball ricocheted off the charging keeper and back into his path to tap home into the open net.

Hugill was looking for his second with a quick snap shot just inside the box but unfortunately it was straight at the keeper, who collected it gratefully.

Blackburn thought they had taken the lead again late in the first half when they headed into the back of the net, but the ref’s whistle blew to deny them for a foul at the back post.

The match went in at the break 1-1, having been an even affair across the first 45 minutes.

Blackburn came out strong in the second with Wood flashing an effort across the goal and wide.

Rovers were peppering United’s area and one attack ended with Sonny Aljofree taking a shot to the face as he put his body on the line to block.

A remarkable goal in the 71st minute would finally restore the lead for Blackburn, as Dominik Biniek scored straight from the corner, whipping it in at pace and over Tom Wooster’s stretching hands.

Just minutes later and the home side doubled their lead through the dangerous Wood. A throw in from the right into the box was laid off to the forward, who struck with the outside of his boot into the top left corner.

Hugill almost pulled one back when he headed onto the crossbar from a tight angle, flicking on the cross from Ennis.

But it would be Blackburn who would strike again as they made it four in the 85th minute to seal off the match.

United couldn’t handle the intense pressing and lost possession at the back, allowing Harry Leonard to slot home from close range.

United: Wooster, Lawrence (McAllister 29), Kambwala (Parker 74), Aljofree, Murray, Jurado, Oyedele, Curley (Wheatley 61), Forson, Hugill, Ennis

Unused Subs: Hanbury

