Erik ten Hag will try to sign winger Antony if he gets Man United manager job

Erik ten Hag will try to make Brazilian star Antony one of his first signings if he becomes manager of Manchester United, according to a new report.

The 22 year old has been in fine form for Ten Hag’s current side, Ajax, this season, scoring 12 goals and registering 10 assists over the course of 33 matches.

He has also already played eight times for Brazil, netting two goals.

Ten Hag, meanwhile, is favourite to become United’s next boss and was interviewed for the position last week, according to reports.

The Telegraph’s James Ducker reports that ‘If Ten Hag moves clubs this summer, it is thought he would be interested in signing Antony… who has impressed under him at Ajax and is earning a growing band of admirers.’

Signing a right winger would have seemed like the least of United’s priorities just a few months ago, when Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood were fighting for a starting berth in that position each week.

However, Sancho has enjoyed a renaissance having been swapped to the left by Ralf Rangnick following the poor form of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, now on loan at Sevilla.

He is therefore likely to stay on that flank unless the new manager has other ideas.

Greenwood, meanwhile, has been suspended by the club following criminal investigations.

19-year-old Anthony Elanga has shown great promise in the role under Rangnick and his presence may ultimately mean that other positions, such as centre back, right back, defensive midfielder and striker, will still take priority.

However, it is important that the squad has options in each position and with a transfer value of just under £30 million (source: transfermarkt.com), Antony could be an excellent and exciting addition to the squad.

With Elanga present and Martial likely to return after his loan spell, training sessions could be in danger of getting confusing when the shout goes out to ‘give it to Ant(h)ony on the wing!’