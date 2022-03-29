Louis van Gaal warns Erik ten Hag not to take Manchester United manager job

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has warned Erik ten Hag not to take the job if he is offered it.

Van Gaal was at the club for two seasons but was sacked after leading the Red Devils to FA Cup glory in 2016.

His Dutch compatriot Ten Hag is favourite to become the next manager in June and was interviewed last week for the position.

But the 70-year-old says he will be making a mistake if he takes the job, saying that Manchester United is a commercial enterprise rather than a football club.

‘Erik ten Hag is a great manager and that’s always good for Manchester United, but Manchester United is a commercial club, so it’s a difficult choice for a coach,’ he said during a press conference for the Dutch national side.

‘He would be better off going to a football club.

‘I’m not going to advise him, he’ll call me himself. We have conversations with each other. But he should choose a football club and not a commercial club.’

The Telegraph’s James Ducker notes that Van Gaal’s typically outspoken remarks are reminiscent of those he made previously when in post in 2014 and later, in 2019, when he said ‘“Unfortunately, we are talking about a commercial club, not a football club. I spoke to [Sir Alex] Ferguson about this and in his last years, he also had problems with it.”

“I think you have to change the structure in the organisation of Manchester United because now I think the balance between the football department and commercial department is not right and even slopes over to the commercial.”’

Ten Hag certainly does have options. The Mail recently reported that he is wanted by two other top European clubs, with one firm offer already in the bag.

Whilst United fans will not welcome the former boss’s comments, which could scupper their chances of landing their preferred candidate, they will also probably agree with a lot of what Van Gaal has to say.

Whether it will put Ten Hag off the job remains to be seen.