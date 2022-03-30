Edinson Cavani to return to Manchester United from international duty with a new injury

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is set for another spell on the sidelines after another injury while on international duty.

The Uruguayan forward was substituted in the first half of the fixture vs. Chile, leading to fresh concern over the availability of the attacker for the rest of the season.

Cavani has failed to get a run of games in for Man United this season after regularly coming back from international duty injured or unfit.

It is no surprise that a 35-year-old isn’t as reliable as he once was but it’s becoming increasingly worrying for the squad who need to qualify for the Champions League as soon as possible.

With only nine matches left to play and United in sixth place, Ralf Rangnick will want all his best players fit until the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed in a tweet the injury news from the World Cup qualification tie with a fresh problem for El Matador a reality.

Bad news for Manchester United as Edinson Cavani leaves the pitch with an injury during Uruguay game. New problem for el Matador. 🔴🇺🇾 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ufJRqgF692 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2022

Qualifying for the Champions League seems a little bit more unrealistic now United have no quality depth up front.

The Uruguayan striker has scored 12 goals since his arrival on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo is United’s only fit out-and-out striker until the return of Cavani, which is currently unknown.

The legendary striker has recently turned 37 and is starting to drop to the bench every so often due to fatigue and lack of goals.

Mason Greenwood is unavailable for selection and Anthony Martial is unregistered after sealing a loan move to Sevilla in January.

United fans will be hoping that this doesn’t damage their performances for the rest of the season, particularly during the end of matches.

It seems unlikely that any of United’s academy stars will make the move to the first team but Anthony Elanga is very capable of playing in the striker position.