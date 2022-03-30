Jaap Stam responds to rumours: Manchester United are my life

Manchester United great Jaap Stam has admitted he would be tempted to return to the club should he be offered a role.

With rumours circulating and suggesting Erik ten Hag may be the next manager, debates have begun over which staff he might bring in.

According to Manchester Evening News, Stam said: “If they would ask me (to take a coaching/managerial role), I would do it straight away without a doubt.

“You know United is my life as well. I’ve had great seasons over there, won trophies and it’s been very important for me. In any way, if I could help them out, I would be tempted to do it.

“I know they are probably not going to come and call me, but also in a different role, and that counts, I think, for every player who has played for United. I think everyone is very eager to help the club and hopefully, bring them to the absolute top level.

“Like I said, you never know, that would be interesting. It’s all about owners, it’s all about technical directors, it’s all about coaches that step in, who do they want as assistant coaches. That’s how it goes.”

Naturally due to Ten Hag’s nationality, Dutch staff have been connected with United, particularly since one report claimed the club wants a club legend to be a part of the new coaching setup.

As Stam hints, many ex players would love to be a part of the club once more and he’s no different, though the decision doesn’t lie with him solely.

The Red Devils coaching team came in for criticism during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s reign as many felt the team was under coached, resulting in some horrific performances.

It’s since become clear that that was not necessarily the case and rather there were bigger issues that came to light.

Some may feel Stam would be a useful influence at Manchester United should he become a part of Ten Hag’s staff but it remains to be seen if everyone is on board with such a decision.

Ruud van Nistelrooy was also linked with United but it’s since become apparent that he will be handed the reigns at PSV as manager next season.