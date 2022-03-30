Leeds United interested in Manchester United’s James Garner

Manchester United youngster James Garner is a summer transfer target for Premier League club Leeds United.

The midfielder has been impressing for well over a year in the Championship for Nottingham Forest.

Recently his team has been superb, from finding themselves in the relegation zone at the start of the season to fighting for a playoff spot to be promoted in the last few weeks.

Garner has been an integral part of the promotion hunting side since Steve Cooper’s arrival at the end of 2021.

He has scored three and assisted in six goals during his time at the club including finding the net with a couple of outstanding free-kicks as well.

According to The Daily Mail, Leeds are monitoring the current situation of James Garner with a possible summer transfer in mind.

Man United could be looking to replace Nemanja Matic in the upcoming transfer window as the club continues their search for a quality defensive midfielder.

Garner is very capable of playing that role despite often featuring for Forest in a more attacking role.

The midfielder has faced top Premier League sides in the FA Cup this season, knocking out Arsenal and taking the Liverpool match to extra time.

Jurgen Klopp spoke positively about Garner in an interview after the FA Cup match and was very complimentary about him.

The outlet reports that despite a rivalry, United might consider a permanent transfer with the 21-year-old eagerly wanting to play every first-team match he can.

While a deal could be a long way from happening yet, Daniel James recently made the move to Leeds in the previous summer transfer window.

United fans will be hoping Garner will stay and fight for his place in the first team after impressing this season.

