Nicky Butt: Manchester United legend wants Mauricio Pochettino as club’s new manager

Manchester United legend Nicky Butt has expressed his opinion on who the club should appoint as permanent manager next season.

Butt has urged United to choose Mauricio Pochettino as their new coach.

In an interview with FourFourTwo, he discussed why the Argentine would be the ideal man for the job.

“I’d go all-out to get Mauricio Pochettino as manager,” he said.

“He’s proven in the Premier League, he’s young and enthusiastic, his style of play would suit United and his backroom staff seem switched on.”

“I met him a couple of times at Spurs’ training ground and had lunch. You’d want to play for him.”

Butt feels that United lack stability.

The constant change of manager does not allow sustainable growth of the club. It is one of the main reasons why the squad looks so imbalanced.

Butt has faith in Pochettino’s ability to get United back on top.

He isn’t the only former United player to give Pochettino his backing.

Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand have also come out and shown their preference for the former Tottenham boss.

The 50 year old is a fantastic coach and has a proven track record at Spurs and Southampton of rebuilding a team.

United have an important decision to make over the coming weeks – one that could make or break the club’s future.