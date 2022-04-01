Andreas Pereira’s move to Flamengo is still at risk of falling through



Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira could return to the club after his loan spell with Flamengo.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the Brazilian club had agreed a fee for the midfielder to join on a permanent transfer.

That price of the agreed move turned out to be £10m, with Pereira taking a huge salary cut and everything agreed and ready to go.

However, fans quickly turned on the player as they continued to criticise his performances after the mistake that cost the club the 2021 Copa Libertadores final.

Since then, it has become increasingly unlikely that Pereira will end up at the Flamengo next season and could be on his way back to Man United.

With one year left on his current deal, the next permanent manager will be desperate to sell otherwise they could risk losing him on a free transfer in 2023.

ESPN reports that the current financial state of Flamengo is making the transfer a bit more challenging to complete.

While Flamengo still remains top of the list, clubs from Spain, the Netherlands and England are showing interest because of the player’s willingness to take a pay cut.

The outlet concludes by saying Pereira’s former club, PSV Eindhoven is showing a slight interest in the player.

The midfielder enjoyed a bright spell in the youth ranks from 2005 until his transfer to the United academy in 2014.

Pereira is also keen on a move back to Spain; his wife’s homeland.

United fans will be hoping that the club can sell the 26-year-old this summer or they could risk facing another Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard situation.

