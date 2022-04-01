Boubacar Kamara: Manchester United have an agreement to sign Olympique de Marseille midfielder



Boubacar Kamara has reportedly agreed to join Manchester United this summer.

AS Roma are on the hunt for a defensive midfielder, with Jose Mourinho keen on strengthening that position in his team.

However, il Romanista claims that Kamara already has an agreement in place with Man Utd.

The 22 year old is a free agent in the summer and has not yet made up his mind regarding his new club.

United need an out and out holding midfielder who can support the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Scott McTominay.

Ralf Rangnick’s side have often struggled to recycle possession while building attacks.

This is mainly due to the absence of a specialist number six.

Nemanja Matic is the only player at the club capable of playing that role.

The club will be looking for a replacement come the summer and Kamara could prove to be a smart option.

The Frenchman is one of the hottest midfield prospects across Europe and has established himself as a key member of the Marseille side under Jorge Sampaoli.

The 22 year old is comfortable playing at centre back and in midfield.

He is often deployed as the deepest midfielder and shields the back four.

Kamara has excellent positional awareness and uses it to scan any danger. An underrated aspect of his game is his ability to break opposition lines from deep.

If United do intend on signing a defensive midfielder this summer, Kamara should be at the top of their list.