Bruno Fernandes signs a new deal with Manchester United until June 2026



Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract with Manchester United until June 2026.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the club will be giving a new contract to the Portuguese international.

It was first rumoured last summer when Man United kicked off talks after the Europa League final defeat.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as manager a couple of months later which halted negotiations between the agents.

Afterwards, the process was slow and was something United wanted to get out of the way before appointing their next permanent manager.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the announcement of the contract extension is in place and everything has been agreed upon.

Bruno Fernandes has signed his new contract with Manchester United until June 2027, confirmed. He will be into top 3 highest paid players in the team after long negotiation now completed. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC Announcement in place – more about Man Utd decision: https://t.co/ib4rGoG9Jd pic.twitter.com/JStFxCOauJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2022

He said in a tweet, “Bruno Fernandes has signed his new contract with Manchester United until June 2027, confirmed.”

“He will be into [the] top 3 highest-paid players in the team after long negotiation now completed”.

Fernandes will sign until June 2026 with the option to extend the deal by a further year until June 2027.

United fans will be excited to hear the news after pleasing them since his arrival in January 2020.

He has scored a total of 49 goals in all competitions appearing 117 times since his arrival.

It is clear to see that the Red Devils want to build the team around the 27-year-old.

The next manager will also be pleased to hear that such an important player is here to stay for the long term.

