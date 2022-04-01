Darwin Nunez: Manchester United prepare €71 million offer for Benfica striker



Manchester United are interested in signing SL Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

According to Fichajes, United are preparing a €71 million offer for the Uruguayan.

The Portuguese club is keen on securing a huge transfer fee early in the window.

Man Utd are looking to replace Edinson Cavani this summer, with the 35 year old expected to leave as a free agent in the summer.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has already confirmed the club’s plans to buy a new striker to partner with Cristiano Ronaldo next season.

Nunez is one of the most exciting young strikers in Europe.

Scoring 26 goals from 33 appearances, he has attracted attention from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

His athleticism and speed could prove to be great assets in the English top-flight.

The Telegraph have previously claimed that Champions League qualification would be necessary to have any chance of landing the Benfica starlet.

Ralf Rangnick’s side is currently sixth in the Premier League, four points behind Arsenal despite playing a game more.

United face an uphill battle to secure a top-four finish, with two difficult games against Liverpool and Chelsea yet to play.

Rangnick will be hoping that his team can recover after their disappointing UCL exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid.