Erik ten Hag emerges clear favourite for the Manchester United job ahead of the second round of interviews



Manchester United will reportedly carry out a second and final round of interviews to determine their next manager.

According to The Telegraph, Erik ten Hag is leading the race to be the Red Devils’ new coach.

The Ajax coach impressed United in his first interview with his philosophy and vision for the club.

United are said to have spoken to Mauricio Pochettino and one other unknown candidate ahead of their second interview.

The club have been keen admirers of Pochettino and his time at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Argentine has over a year left on his current contract at Paris Saint-Germain, with the club prepared to part ways in the summer after a disappointing run in the Champions League.

The French giants will reportedly pay compensation of €20 million to Pochettino and his staff.

PSG would be willing to let him go without asking for a fee should he join another club in the summer.

This would enhance his prospects in what is expected to be a shoot-out between him and Ten Hag for the Man Utd job.

United have shown interest in Thomas Tuchel, but he is expected to remain at Chelsea despite the recent unrest surrounding their owner.

Man Utd will be looking to make a final managerial decision in the coming weeks so as to give them enough time to plan for the summer transfer window.