Erik ten Hag responds to rumours linking him to Manchester United



Erik ten Hag has responded to the recent rumours linking him with the Manchester United job.

In an interview with Sport1, Ten hag spoke about how he is focused on finishing the current season with Ajax.

“My focus is currently only on Ajax. But in football, you never know. I don’t want to rule anything out. I’m currently employed here at Ajax to perform.”

“With the cup final against Eindhoven we still have eight finals left, and I need all my energy for that.”

“Anything else would just be a distraction.”

“I know that in football everything can change from one day to the next. If at some point I should decide to take the next step, I hope that people here will understand.”

Erik ten Hag tells @Berger_PJ: "In football you never know. I don't want to rule anything out. I know that in football everything can change from one day to the next". 🚨 #MUFC "If at some point I should decide to take the next step, I hope that Ajax people will understand". pic.twitter.com/0yQYt6qDyk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2022

These quotes will excite United fans, many of whom have identified the 52 year old as their preferred managerial appointment for next season.

He doesn’t blatantly deny the rumours and seems to be giving a hint that he might as well be leaving the Eredivisie club at the end of the season.

The Dutchman was directly asked about links to Old Trafford to which he replied:

“Everyone knows each other in the industry. There are always talks with representatives from other clubs, that’s normal.”

“Manchester United is a great club with great fans. But I can only repeat myself: My full focus is completely on Ajax! We are already planning for the new season.”