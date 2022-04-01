Leicester City pre match press conference: Ralf Rangnick defends Harry Maguire amid heavy criticism



Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has come out and defended Harry Maguire amid the recent criticism from fans.

In his pre-match press conference for the game against Leicester City, Rangnick spoke about how it was ‘unusual’ for the England crowd to jeer Maguire.

According to him, the 29 year old has been playing well for United for the last couple of years.

Ralf Rangnick says he 'doesn't understand' why Harry Maguire was abused at Wembley. "He knows my position. He is a very valuable player. I am pretty sure will not happen in our stadium. Been playing well for Man Utd and England." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 1, 2022

Ralf Rangnick on scrutiny on @ManUtd players: "Not a personal thing. One or two other players have been criticised, inc Fred for instance. I watched his games for Brazil and he did very well. Maybe it has to do with high expectations around this club." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 1, 2022

He stated: “Not a personal thing. One or two other players have been criticised, inc Fred for instance.”

“I watched his games for Brazil and he did very well. Maybe it has to do with high expectations around this club.”

“Maybe it’s still got to do with the high expectations around this club and people tend to compare with former players and legends.”

“Fred, Scotty [McTominay] and Harry [Maguire] are important players and players with the right attitude.”

Rangnick confirmed Edinson Cavani‘s injury, with the Uruguayan said to be out for a few weeks.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only forward option for Rangnick with Anthony Martial on loan and Mason Greenwood unavailable.

The German coach was asked about his opinion on Paul Pogba‘s controversial comments regarding his wasted time at United.

In the interview, Pogba spoke about how he did not have a fixed role at the club and the constant changing of positions made it extremely difficult to adapt.

Rangnick replied: “If Paul was still injured himself, then players like Bruno against Tottenham or Scott McTominay are missing, then, of course, somebody else has to play in a different tole.”

“And if this is somebody like Paul, who is flexible and can play 6, 8, and even 10, then this is a normal thing.”