Joao Palhinha: Manchester United lead the race to sign Portuguese midfielder



Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha.

According to Correio da Manha, the 26 year old has attracted interest from a host of top teams including Man Utd.

United were previously linked with the midfielder in January but decided against negotiating further.

The Portuguese has had a stellar season with Sporting and is one of the key members of the team.

He is a complete midfielder and has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

Palhinha is aggressive in the tackle and uses his agility to get out of tight spaces. He is extremely press-resistant and tenacious.

The 26 year old excels in his long-range passing and can dictate tempo from deep.

United are in need of a natural defensive midfielder to recycle possession.

Both Fred and Scott McTominay are better going forward and Nemanja Matic is the only out and out number six at the club.

Palhinha is a good shout to replace the ageing Matic and can be at the crux of United’s midfield for years to come.

He is a player in his prime and can revitalise this United side.

Sporting are said to be looking for a transfer fee around the region of €30 million.

United, however, will face heavy competition from other clubs across Europe for his signature.