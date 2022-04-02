Manchester United team news: Cristiano Ronaldo not present with 21-man squad ahead of Leicester City clash



Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick provided some injury updates ahead of the Premier League clash against Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Edinson Cavani suffered an injury in the game against Chile and was substituted in less than 25 minutes.

The Uruguayan is ruled out of today’s game and is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks.

In an interview with the club media, Rangnick stated:

“The only player who is injured, unfortunately again, is Edinson Cavani.”

“In his second game, he had to be substituted after 25 minutes with some calf problems.”

“According to the doctor, he will be out for a couple of weeks, four weeks, maybe even five weeks. So we have to wait and see.”

“That’s obviously bad news to have another striker missing out. Apart from that, all the others seem to be fit.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been spotted in the 21 man squad as per Manchester Evening News.

This could prove to be a huge loss as Rangnick will be without a natural striker for the match.

On a positive note, Rangnick expects Fred and Alex Telles to recover from their jet lag and be available for the match today.

“They [Telles and Fred] flew back directly after the game. By today, they should have overcome any jet-lag problems and are available.”

Leicester will be without the services of talisman Jaimie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi, as confirmed by manager Brendan Rodgers.

Former red Johny Evans is fit for selection along with centre back partner Wesley Fofana.