Manchester United 1-1 Leicester City post match: Ralf Rangnick still believes his side can get top four

by Raj Dholakia
by Raj Dholakia


Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford by Leicester City.

Keleichi Iheanacho opened the scoring for the visitors before Fred netted the equaliser in the 66th minute.

Ralf Rangnick’s side however failed to create chances consistently and had to settle for a draw.

United now sit in sixth place in the Premier League, three points behind Arsenal having played two games more.

The club’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League have become bleak.

However, Rangnick still believes that his side can finish in a top-four spot by the end of the season.

In his post-match interview he said:

“As long as it (top four) is possible mathematically, it is possible. It is our job and duty to do our best to finish of the best on the best possible note.”

The German also told the reason behind playing Paul Pogba instead of Marcus Rashford.

“It is no secret that he was not full of confidence in the last couple of weeks. In training, he is looking well but it was a question between Paul Pogba and Marcus, we went with Paul.”

When asked about his future, Rangnick replied:

“The picture for me is clear, internally we spoke about it but there is nothing else I can say at this stage.”

