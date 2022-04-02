Player ratings: Man United 1-1 Leicester City – Fred performs as the rest of the team flop



Manchester United came from behind to earn a point vs. Leicester City at home in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David De Gea 7/10 – A good performance from United’s number one as he made a couple of important saves during the second half including a spectacular stop to deny Fofana.

Diogo Dalot 6/10 – Nothing stood out from Dalot although the performance was a little disappointing in parts.

Raphael Varane 6/10 – Average performance from Varane

Harry Maguire 6/10 – An improved performance from the captain during the first half operating in the right centre-back role for the first time in his United career. The second half was a little disappointing.

Luke Shaw 4/10 – It was a performance to forget for Shaw who was substituted at halftime due to a foot-related injury sustained in the first half. The left-back made a bad tackle within the opening five minutes of the game on Leciester’s James Justin to earn himself an early yellow card.

Fred 8/10 – Excellent performance throughout the 90 minutes, scored the goal to bring the game back level at home to Leicester. Won the ball back on multiple occasions and is showing everyone why he is the bright spark in this United team.

Scott McTominay 5/10 – A poor performance from the midfielder who was withdrawn after receiving a yellow card (that really should’ve been red) just under 10 minutes into the second half.

Jadon Sancho 6/10 – A little disappointing in attack today. Didn’t look confident after being left out of the England squad for the fixtures last week.

Paul Pogba 6/10 – An average performance from the Frenchman who didn’t get into the game. Substituted just before the 75th-minute mark.

Anthony Elanga 6/10 – Another player with an average performance.

Bruno Fernandes 6/10 – Disappointing in the false 9 role.

Substitutes

Alex Telles 6/10 – Didn’t contribute today despite being brought on after half-time.

Marcus Rashford 6/10 – Unlucky not to get the nod from the start after being without a centre-forward. Didn’t contribute in the second half.

Nemanja Matic 5/10 – Didn’t contribute to the performance.