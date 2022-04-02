Tahith Chong: Manchester United extend deal for 22 year old winger



Manchester United have extended Tahith Chong‘s contract for another year.

The 22 year old was on his final months before United made a decision to extend his stay for another season.

United signed him as a teenager from the Feyenoord academy in 2016.

His last appearance for United came against LASK in the Europa League in August 2020.

Chong was then sent on loan to Werder Bremen and Club Brugge.

United finally decided to send him on loan to Birmingham City so that he could get used to the physicality of English football.

He has scored once and assisted twice in his 16 starts in the EFL Championship this season.

The Englishman’s season has been tarnished by a groin injury, forcing him to be sidelined for four months.

United will be looking to integrate Chong into the first team in the upcoming pre-season tour.

Last month Technical Director Darren Fletcher spoke about the club’s youth players out on loan.

“We currently have 13 young players and academy products on loan and playing regularly in other divisions or leagues,”

“Hopefully we’ll see players like Brandon Williams, Teden Mengi, Jimmy Garner, Ethan Laird, Tahiti Chong, and Amad Diallo reap the benefits of that.”

“All of them are doing really well on loan and we’re excited to bring them back in the preseason to see how they fare with our first-team players.”