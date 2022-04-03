Academy Match Report: Middlesbrough u18s 1-1 Manchester United u18s

Manchester United’s u18s were in league action yesterday as they travelled to Middlesbrough.

United looked to hit early with Ethan Ennis making a direct run down the left to the byline before cutting it back and winning a corner.

The resulting corner came close to giving United the lead as Isak Hansen-Aaroen’s follow up cross found Ennis at the back post whose looping header forced a finger tip save from the keeper.

The action was all coming from United and came close again with a long-range strike from Omari Forson clipping the top of the crossbar.

Middlesbrough would take the lead against the run of play in the 12th minute though. After United lost possession in the midfield, Middlesbrough needed only one pass to split the backline and be through to finish into the back of the net.

United would pull back just six minutes later though through the clinical Joe Hugill in spectacular fashion. A ball in from Sam Murray found Hugill at the edge of the box and the striker back heel flicked the ball over the defenders for Ennis running in behind and the winger found Hugill following in for the tap in.

The rest of the first half saw United continue to control the match but frustratingly unable to find the back of the net and left the score 1-1 going into the half.

The second half saw much of the same with an early chance for Dan Gore cutting in from the left and unleashing a sliced shot towards the top right corner but it curled just wide.

Forson was later found in the box and a fake shot brought the defender to the ground, opening up the space for Forson but his low shot went inches wide.

In the 79th minute, Sam Mather’s slipped through ball into the box was blocked into the path of Maxi Oyedele on the left to strike but the keeper was well-positioned to save.

United chased a winner into the dying stages but ultimately couldn’t find the breakthrough.

The final 1-1 result sees United stay in 5th place in the table.

United: Vitek, Murray, Bennett, Fredricson, Jurado (Kambwala 70), Mainoo, Gore, Hansen-Aaroen (Oyedele 46), Forson, Hugill, Ennis (Mather 62)

Unused subs: Hanbury